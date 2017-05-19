Armitage Ex-Students Give to Alma mater

Armitage ex-students class of 2009 recently presented materials worth D50, 000 to their alma mater in Janjanbureh, Central River Region (CRR).

The materials include household items such as plates, refrigerator and sporting materials, microphone for the school mosque and plumbing materials amongst other things.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the school ground, Sabiri Sanyang Armitage 2009 class, spoke at length on the significant of the event. He added that the aims and objectives of the 2009 class among others include instilling a sense of responsibility among batch mates as well as maintaining their relationships.

He called on other ex-students to emulate such worthy cause with a view to enable students of the school achieve quality and relevant education.

“We want to restore Armitage Senior School, being the only boarding school in the country to its glory days. Armitage Senior School is known for its center for excellence, those the materials donated to the school is part of our commitment in transforming the school to a more conducive living and learning environment,” he added.

“Armitage class of 2009 deemed it fitting to offer our profound generosity so as to solve some of the schools burden. In order to achieve our objectives of contributing our quarter towards the development of the school, the Armitage batch of 2009 started monthly contribution of D100 since April 2016,” Mr. Sanyang said, while urging other ex-students to emulate such cause.

For his part the Principal Education Officer (PEO) for Region 5, Saikuna Sibi , commended the donors for their tremendous effort in giving back to their school, something that he describe as timely and in the right direction.

The PEO of Region 5 further describe Armitage as one of the oldest High schools in The Gambia known for its discipline and academic excellence, thus he challenged the ex-Students of the school to come together with a view to support their alma mater.

The Principal of Armitage Senior Secondary, Sulayman Keita hailed the ex-students of the school for their benevolent gesture, adding that the materials came on time when the school was in urgent need of them, particularly the refrigerator.

Principal Keita assured that the materials will be duly utilized, he reveal that his institution is open for such interventions and as such urged others to emulate the exemplary move.

Armitage board chairman Kauding Tambedou, expressed satisfaction, saying that the donors has also given a facelift to the school.

Other speakers at the occasion include Haruna Jallow, and Malick Ndimballan both dwelled on the significant of the gesture, and urged other ex-students to emulate the 2009 class.

by Momodou Jawo