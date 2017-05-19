Arrest Warrant for Deyda Hydara’s Alleged Murderers

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie has issued an immediate arrest warrant for two junglers to be arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Deyda Hydara; a journalist and co-proprietor of the Point Newspaper in 2004.

Sanna Manjang and Kawsu Camara (Bombardeir) who were alleged to have committed the crime were working under the Gambia Armed Forces during the former regime. Magistrate Janneh-Njie ordered them to be arrested anywhere they are and be brought to The Gambia to face justice.

The prosecutor various sections to backed his application. He urged the court to transfer the matter to the High Court since the Lower court lacks the jurisdiction to try accused persons.

Mr. Manjang and Camara are accused of unlawfully conspiring to wit, murder sometime in year 2004 within the Kanifing Municipality. It is also alleged that with malice aforethought, Mr. Manjang and Camara unlawfully caused the death of DeydaHydara by shooting him with a gun on his forehead.

by Lama S Jallow