Article 19 Urges New Government to Repeal Laws against Freedom of Expression, Others

Article 19, a human right organisation with specific mandates and focus on the defense and promotion of freedom of expression and information, has called on the new Coalition Government to prioritise the repeal of laws used to stifle freedom of expression in the country.

This include; the Information and Communications Act, the Newspaper Act and the Amended Criminal Code, which increases sanctions on sedition, libel, public disorder and false information, among others.

“It is essential that freedom of expression and information are safeguarded in new Gambia and we want to see President Barrow engage with Civil Society Organisations and ordinary Gambians throughout the transition process. It is time for all Gambians to have a voice,” said Article 19 West Africa Director, Fatou Jagne Senghor in a statement posted on their website.

She recalled that President Barrow in his first press conference with the media has assured Gambians that his Coalition Government would ensure that freedom of expression and that of the press are guaranteed. However, laws that stifle freedom are yet to be repealed.

Article 19’s West Africa boss expressed optimism that President Barrow would deliver on his promises to build a society committed to transparency, public participation and media freedom. “The enactment of a strong right to information law and an inclusive and consultative constitutional review process will entrench fundamental rights, including the right to free expression and access to information, and strengthen democratic institutions”, she added.

“As major reforms get underway, President Barrow needs to immediately halt all forms of aggression and harassment against journalists and political dissidents. It is time to make sure all citizens, in particular women and youth, have a say in the way the country is run. The new president has an opportunity to promote women’s participation and protect their equal rights to freedom of expression and information, and equal representation in decision making bodies. To do so would also place The Gambia at the forefront of progressive nations across Africa. We would continue to engage the Gambian government, civil society and the media and will report on the findings of its first mission to the country under the new administration at the end of February,” she noted.

by Meita Touray