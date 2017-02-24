As Nation Celebrates Independence, a New Magazine Hits the Stands

As Gambians celebrated 52nd independence this year, a new baby in the press fraternity was born. GLife Magazine, new high class glossy news magazine, hit the stands, February 18 2017.

GLife’s first issue focuses on the New Gambia and is a first of its kind for print media under a free press regime in the Gambia.

Glife has the profile of a UK type Sunday magazine that deals with news, politics, entertainment and culture as a review of the week or topics of interest. The magazine will be published on Saturdays and is putting together a high caliber team of contributors and correspondents around the world with content that is very relevant to The Gambia.

Initial review by popular blog “Gambian Politics” rates it thus: “It looks good, feels nice and is well laid out with great pictures and is a good read with great editorial style and content and is the sort of magazine that will get passed around and kept… Glife is one to watch as it grows and develops. We are looking forward to the second edition.”

GLife is published by Eco Group, located on Kairaba Avenue. The magazine staff is mainly young Gambians led by former GRTS and Daily Observer boss- Momodou Sabally. The magazine can be followed on both Twitter and Facebook through handles GLife007 and glifemag respectively.