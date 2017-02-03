ASML Company Gives to Lamin Koto Badala LBS

Theo and Abdoulie Foundation, a Netherlands-based charity recently donated learning and cooking materials to Lamin Koto Badala Lower Basic School in Sami district, CRR north.

The materials courtesy of ASML Company based in Netherlands, included stationeries, chairs and desks among others.

At the handing over ceremony, the vice chairperson of the Foundation, Alpha Omar Jallow said the foundation is committed to assisting the needy people in the country.

Jallow told the gathering that the Netherlands-based company- ASML is also sponsoring the fencing of the school, provided cooking, learning materials and other agricultural inputs.

He maintained that the completion of the three-classroom blocks and a kitchen was funded by Poelfund Foundation based in the Netherlands.

He thus commended the Dutch foundations for the assistance they are rendering to the people of The Gambia.

He equally hailed Theo Beurskens, the president of the Theo and Abdoulie Foundation for initiating such a wonderful project for Gambian children.

The Chairperson of the School Management Committee, Momodou Lamin Jallow lauded the efforts of Theo and Abdoulie Foundation for what he called complementing Government’s effort in providing assistance to his school.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, he went on, is advocating for affordable, quality and relevant education for children in the country, saying the new education policy has made education free for both boys and girls.

Jallow underscored the importance of education, saying a country with well-educated people will progress quickly.

“Some scholars considered education as central and crucial in realising economic growth. A renowned scholar, Edward Glaeser and co-authors even argued that improved education can result to improve institutions. Attaining quality education was abysmal for nations at the time of independence and one of the most striking post-colonial differences between Ghana and other African countries, is the high level of progressed it made in education, as they have made huge investments in the area of education”, he noted.

He commended all those who contributed towards the successful completion of their past projects.

Deputysing for the headmaster, the Deputy headmaster, Abou Touray thanked the Netherlands-based Foundation for their magnanimity.

He remarked that the building constructed at the school has three classrooms with an office and a store.

Touray assured the sponsors that the materials donated would be wisely utilised.

by Lamin SM Jawo