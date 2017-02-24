Assurance From Dental Association

The assurance made by dental association of the Gambia, through its president DrAbubacarrJah that, his association is ready and willing to share their expertise with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare under the new administration, is really commendable and inspiring

The move comes at the right time considering the importance of the health sector towards achieving the sustainable development goals of a country, going through democratic transition and challenges that often accompanied such transformations within the complexities of democratic framework

Achieving standard and sound health service delivery system for the country is said to be a business for every citizenry, but health workers such as the cited dental association of the Gambia among others, have greater share of such national assignment without reservation by virtue of their professional trainings and expertise

Health constitutes key components of human development programmes, hence the rationale behind governments across the globe drawing more attention on it than many other sectors.

Every other sector need highly trained professionals in moving the country where it ought to be, but the health sector has greater percentage of such a needed support, for the fact that nothing is tenable in the absence of having healthy population assigned to operate other sectors of the country’s development

We hope the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare will embrace and welcome the offer by members of the Gambia Dental Association by working together as a team for the interest of the country, the sub-region and the globe at large

Statistics from health experts shows how most countries within the sub-region and beyond relied on our health service delivery, as we are said to have one of the most cheapest, affordable and accessible health service delivery in the sub-region and beyond

This further confirmed the location and size of the country dubbed smiling coast of Africa, that serve as transit point for most goods and services from western countries and America

We therefore congratulate the Gambia Dental Association for the bravery and exhibition of that rare sense of patriotism, responding to national calls when the country and her people needed their services. We also hope similar gesture will be made by other professional bodies both within and beyond the shores of the land