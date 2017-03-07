Reports of verbal attack and physical assault launched on Kebba Jeffang, journalist working for Foroyaa Newspaper, could only be described as an act of mob justice and an outright attack on the media otherwise called the fourth organ of government in modern day democracies, including our own transitional democratic government barely two or three months old

The days of brutality, thuggery and other acts of lawless behaviours with impunity meant to suppress freedom of speech, free expression and public communication related matters, have no space in our dear motherland, now basking in the glory of a newly found democratic dispensation with all the rights and responsibilities attached therein

Media practitioners occupied and will continue to occupy centre stage in democratic system of governments across the globe, including The Gambia, hence the rationale behind detailed provisions contained in sections 207-210 of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia, on the role and responsibilities of mass media

Global attention is drawn to the media through various provisions in different treaties, conventions and protocols such as Article 19 of International Bill of Rights otherwise called Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Article 9 of African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights also called ‘’Banjul Charter’’, The African Union Model Law on access to information among others, all guaranteed the rights and responsibilities of media, which are healthy for any democratic dispensation

The said attack on the said journalist is not only unlawful as assault is a punishable offence under Gambian laws, it’s also shocking and disappointing on the part of both offenders and their leadership vying to lead the country for the next three years, who supposed to be the promoters and protectors of such rights and freedoms regardless of political affiliation and support

The act has sent a wrong signal at the wrong time, when hopes are high for a strengthened of rule of law, good-governance, democracy and respect for human rights, which the new political leadership assigned themselves to guarantee at all cost and time in accordance with laws of the land and beyond

Democracy is not about pick and choose or selective process of conducting public affairs, its rather an inclusive art of government for the people, by the people and of the people, hence press conferences of such a nature that drew participants from all media outlets, should not be expected to have selective questions at the pleasure of organisers

Every question solicits an answer, either right or wrong, especially those in the interest and welfare of the public, as no reasonable person should feel offended by such questions posed to the right people to clear public doubt about emerging issues of public concerned

We therefore hope that an ugly event of that nature is not repeated in what we all call modern democracy in the country under the new administration. We cannot afford to bear unabated harassment of journalists executing their job.