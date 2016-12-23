Attorney’s Absence Hampers TRIAL OF Gov’t  24

The trial against twenty-four government officials who are slammed with two charges of neglect of official duties and abuse of office, has been adjourned by Principal Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of the Banjul Magistrates’ Court.

In July this year, prosecutors filed the charges against Abdoulie Jallow, Dr Cherno Omar Barry, Abdoulie KM Jallow, Lamin Camara, Lamin Sanneh, Tijan Jeng, Jerreh Sanyang, Malang Jammeh, Momodou Lamin Jammeh, Masaikou M. Marong, John Belford, Yaya Drammeh, Ebrima Sanneh, Sambou Nget, Kebba Faal, Nfamara Dampha, Lamin Mai Touray, Lamin Juwara, Saikou Sidibeh, Momodou C Joof, Alieu Jammeh, Abdoulie M Cham, Morro Krubally and Kantong Jallow, accusing them of neglecting their duties to engage the services of a qualified mechanics/engineers to assess and diagnose the conditions of vehicles under their purview as permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries, chief drivers and drivers of their various government ministries and departments, leading to wrong identification of vehicles for auction.

They are also accused of abusing their offices by identifying government vehicles for auction which they know they did not have any expert knowledge of, leading to their identification of wrong vehicles for auction.

The case was scheduled for hearing after several delays and had to be adjourned again on Wednesday because the defence counsels were absent while both prosecution and accused persons were present.

by Lama S Jallow