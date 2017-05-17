AU, UN Discuss Security, Reconciliation Issues with Barrow

The issues of security and reconciliation have top discussions between President Barrow and a joint delegation from the African Union, United Nations, European Union and ECOWAS.

Pierre Buyoya, AU representative for Mali and the Sahel region who led the delegation to the Gambian presidency, accompanied by the Gambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia and AU, Mass AxiGye, said they [the delegation] discussed with the president on how to assist the Gambian government on this transition period.

He said their mission was necessitated following a request from the Gambian government for the African Union to assist in three areas, security sector reform, and dialogue in the reconciliation and in economic recovery.

According to him, the mission is purely an assessment to discuss with the authorities on how best to deliver on this assistance. “We are going back to make our report after this meeting and then come with concrete proposal. It was a very fruitful discussion. Now we understand from the highest level what the expectations, the priorities are and now it is up to us to continue to work to see the best way to assist the Gambia,” he said.

by Musa Ndow