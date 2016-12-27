AU Welcomes Court Involvement in Solving Post-Election Dispute

The African Union officials have said that the involvement of the Gambian Supreme Court in the December election aftermath is a good step to resolve the looming crisis in the country. According to the CCTV’s Girum Chala in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the AU wants peaceful and legal means to provide a workable solution in The Gambia.

“The African Union inscribes the situation in Gambia to be resolved through peaceful and legal means only,” he said, adding, “And now the court in the nation has started looking at matters, people emphasised that is a good sign for peace. The AU is always suggesting its member states address election-related disputes through legal means and even in The Gambia AU officials, apart from asking President Yahya Jammeh to accept defeat and past power, they are also time and again calling for restraint in the nation and any difference should be taken to court rather than triggering chaos and violence. “So obviously the latest move by the Gambian ruling APRC party to appear in court is a move that everyone is happy about”.

“He said legal means could prevent any possible commotion in The Gambia,” Chala reported.

Additional source CCTV