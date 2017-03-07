Authorities Clear Air on Bijilo Forest Park Issue

Taking into consideration the public outcry over the cutting down of shrubs and trees at the Bijilo Forest Ecotourism Park Nature Trails popularly known as Monkey Park, the Ministries of Tourism and Culture and Environment, Climate Change, Water, Forestry, Parks and Wildlife, Monday jointly held a press briefing to shed light on the issue.

Hamat Bah, Minister of Tourism and Culture said the press briefing was necessary in order to put rumours about the park to rest especially now that the Government of the Gambia led by President Adama Barrow believes in transparency and openness to the general public.

He disclosed that the issue of the so-called Monkey Park attracted lot of discussion on social media and of course on the home front as the two Ministries have received series of calls from concerned citizens across the country.

To set the record straight, he said an investigation has been carried out on the issue to enable them know what has transpired in the past hence they just took over the ministries less than a month ago.

Among their discoveries, Minister Bah said the clearing of the park started in the months of October, November and December before and after the 2016 election.

He added that through their investigations, it was discovered that the place was allocated to Kuwaitis, Qataris and Saudis by the former government to construct hotels and resorts totaling 13 hectares of the Bijilo Forest Park.

In spite of the fact that the construction of the hotels and resorts will still continue, the Ministers, Hamat Bah and LaminDibba, stated that; “a directive has been given to the contractors and developers to make sure that they restored everything (trees and shrubs) they cut down plus the damaged done to the portion of the land with immediate effect.”

He said as the government is not scaring away any investor from investing in the country, so also it is necessary to see that “our national parks are also not destroyed.”

Lamin Dibba, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Water, Forestry, Parks and Wildlife explained that the issue at hand was inherited from their predecessors.

According to him, they found out that there were some key fundamental procedures that were not followed.

Minister Dibba disclosed that Bijilo Forest Park is over 60 hectares with a lot of biodiversity both flora and fauna and that it is a major attraction to tourists. He went further to add that it is an income-generating park for the Government of The Gambia.

He noted that the park is a gazetted area by the Government of The Gambia in 1952 and as part of their mandates; it is their responsibility to preserve and reserve it.

The Environment Minister remarked that if there is any development that is to take place on the land it must go through an environment impact assessment in order to know the environmental consequences both positive and negative so as to mitigate the negative ones associated with it.

Staff of Gambia Tourism Board, Ministries of Tourism and Culture and Environment, Climate Change, Water, Forestry, Parks and Wildlife attended the press briefing.

by Yunus S Saliu