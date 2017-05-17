AYDA Launched

Assembly for Youth Development Association (AYDA), an organization that seeks to equip youths with the necessary skills to enable them contribute to national development through research, skills development, resource mobilization was on Saturday launched at a ceremony held at the Law Faculty in Kanifing.

The aims and objectives of the organisation are to provide platforms for more awareness on civic education, help vulnerable students in accomplishing their educational goals and aspirations most especially dropouts, as well as to provide remedial classes for under-privileged and outstanding students among a host of others.

Sarjo Jatta, chairman of AYDA, acknowledged the fact that the future of any country lies in the hands of its youths, saying, “if one wants to know how much a country will look in future, look at how that country treat its youths”.

“In light of this, we will use all resources at our disposal to develop the skills, minds, talents and leadership capabilities of youths.”

Jatta outlined that as a developing country, the task of youth empowerment cannot be left to government alone, acknowledging that the responsibility lies in every citizen to see to it that youths agenda is fully addressed.

“Most people assumed that youths are all about party and so on, we at the Assembly for Youth Development disagree, and we believe that youths are serious and save our environment, among others.”

Cognizant of the fact that youths form the greater portion in most African countries, Jatta noted that they are mostly forgotten. “It’s not sustainable and it display the cycle of poverty we are experiencing in this part of the world.”

Momodou Sabally, founder and CEO of Sabally Leadership Academy challenged members to be committed to achieving their goals, saying, “if you want to be great, I guaranty you that you will go trouble after trouble until you reach where you want to go.”

Modou Mboup, on behalf the president of University of The Gambia Student Union, described the initiative as move in the right direction, as it is aimed at empowering the youth in the country.

Mbopu said the coming of the association was long overdue since this kind of association should have been in existence since.

The Gambia, he went on, has very competent and committed youths that have the potentials.

by Omar Wally