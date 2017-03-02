BAC, DBO Meet to Join Forces in Waste Management

The top brass of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) and Dresden Banjul Organisation (DBO) last week held talks in a bid to forge means of collaboration to address and manage waste within the council’s jurisdiction.

As waste management has been viewed as one of the most controversial and money- consuming aspect of councils, the two parties held discussions at the BAC Chief Executive Officer’s office where the council officials said they now want to establish a proper waste management system instead of dumping them.

“We are very much prepared to partner with any interested organisation to address waste once and for all,” the Council’s Chief Executive Officer Mam Sait Jallow said at the meeting. He added that Tambana dumping site was established as an alternative for Bakoteh, hence partnering with DBO could help to address the problematic waste management situation of the council.

Martin Petzoldt, DBO Project Coordinator said designing a good and proper waste management system could create jobs, saying there are potentials to multiply waste products into useful materials. “Waste management is not an island solution,” he said.

Lamin BJ Samateh, a Senior Environment Inspector at the National Environment Agency (NEA) said his agency attaches great importance to waste management, admitting that it is a major and growing problem in The Gambia. “The entire waste management cycle is a problem.”

According to him, there are toxic elements in waste products that are extremely dangerous to life and that the burning of some waste materials could equally be detrimental to health.

by Amadou Jallow