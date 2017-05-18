Badou Kebbeh’s Alleged Killer Arrested in Kaolack-Senegal

Last week, the intelligence network between the Gambia Police Force (GPF) and the Senegalese Police spotted and arrested one Mustapha Gaye, the alleged murderer of Badou Kebbeh in Kaolack, Senegal

It could be recalled that on the 23rd April 2017 in Nema Jola Kunda in the Kanifing Municipality, Mustapha Gaye allegedly stabbed and killed Badou Kebbeh with a knife.

Relaying the information to the Daily Observer, Inspector Foday Conta, the public relations officer (PRO) of the GPF disclosed that since then Mustapha Gaye was on the run and investigations revealed that he escaped into Senegal through the porous borders of Jarra Soma in the Lower River Region (LRR).

“Since then, The Gambia Police Force worked tirelessly with her counterparts in the sister Republic of Senegal to bring him to justice. Last week the intelligence network between the GPF and the Senegalese Police spotted and arrested the suspect in Kaolack, Senegal,” PRO Conta added.

PRO Conta further revealed that the accused person’s real name is ‘Alhagi Gaye’ and is currently under the custody of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) after his repatriation was made possible due to the efforts of the GPF, the Senegalese Police and the Embassies of the two sisterly countries.

The office of the IGP, PRO Conta added, takes this opportunity to commend and congratulate all those who help in one way or the other, especially the Senegalese police to make this operation a success.

The police spokesperson added that the office of the IGP further encouraged the general public to serve as good citizens and good police men and women in making the Gambia a crime free country.

by Momodou Jawo