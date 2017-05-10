Bah Assures Gov’t Support to Entertainment Industry

The minister of Tourism and Culture, Ahmad Bah, has promised that the new government would give maximum support to the Entertainment Industry of the country.

Mr. Bah was speaking during the weekend at the premiere of the long awaited movie, “Banjul My Love” at a local hotel in Bijilo.

The film “Banjul My Love”, stares Hajara an ambitious young girl who met with a man called Smith via internet. They got to talk and made plans of meeting each other as Smith visits The Gambia to see Hajara but on his arrival; Hajara abandoned him at the Airport seeing he is crippled. To her biggest surprise, Smith was not crippled and finally married Hajara’s best friend Banjola who had shown her love and care.

Minister Bah highlighted the significance of promoting young talents in the Art industry, noting that this is one of the fields making a name in the world market. “The Gambia needs to rebuild and invest heavily in the arts and culture for the best interest of its young people and also for national development. Such initiatives should be welcomed at all times,” he said.

Wilfred Adams, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Afrinity Productions/Producer of “Banjul My Love” as well as Collins Archie Pearce, a co-producer and main character “Smith” expressed gratitude for the positive response to their call. Adams promised to bring more to promote the movie industry of the Smiling Coast.

Sounding the opinion of the audience shortly after the premiere, Pa Modou Mbowe, the managing director of the Observer Company described the movie as educative and a warning to the youngsters to be mindful of how they build relationships, noting that this are most of the things happening in our society.

Mbowe challenged the government to build schools of arts to help develop the raw talents in the country.

Carla Nzombe, a United Nations volunteer from Zimbabwe expressed delight with the concept of the movie, while commending the producer for coming up with an eye catching title; “Banjul My Love”, this according to her, can easily expose the image of The Gambia.

by Saffiatou Colley