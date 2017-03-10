Bakoteh-Manjai Inhabitants Demand Immediate Closure of Dumpsite

In the face of a life-threatening situation for people leaving within the vicinity of the widely used Bakoteh dumpsite, the inhabitants of Bakoteh-Manji on Thursday held a demonstration, demanding the ban of waste dumping and total closure of the site.

“The place which has been a dumpsite for many decades and causing inconvenience has now reached an alarming rate”, said Abubacarr Jeng one of the organisers. He stressed that it is normal for the people leaving within the vicinity to react, looking at their situation and what they are going through on a daily basis.

Jenglamented that there is constant smell and smoke especially during the rainy season when people are forced by the circumstances to lock themselves in their rooms or even relocate to a more suitable place till the season ends. The place, he said, is very hazardous as all kind of toxic waste is dumped there, which is bad for their health. He complained that most of the people leaving this end have respiratory problems.

“So before they die from this, it’s better we all come out collectively and show resistance. According to my findings since 2002 this place was disqualified to be a dumpsite but due to the convenience it has on KMC, they decided to ignore the matter and keep the place illegally and they know this is totally against the law. The youths of Bakoteh already have plans on how to transform the 8-hectare land, which will be more useful to the inhabitants, but to achieve this, the government has to free this place,” he stated.

He accused the KMC of sitting on over US$ 4.2million, which he said, was meant for a project at the site. However, Pa Kalifa Sanyang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KMC denied receiving the said money.

Admittedly ,Sanyang said the dumpsite is not only a challenge to the people living around the place but the entire municipality. According to him, the demonstration is not the best solution, suggesting that the people should go to the Municipal Council and work on how to settle the matter diplomatically and address their concerns.

CEO Sanyang was quick to note that there was no signal sent to him regarding the issue of the dumpsite. He further appealed to them to allow dumping to continue till they come to a conclusion.

Meanwhile, the protesters rejected the request made by the CEO while affirming that the demonstration would continue till the higher authorities do something about it.

by Saffiatou Colley