Banjul Selects Candidates Ahead of NA Elections

Tahawal Banjul, a non-partisan group in collaboration with Team Banjul on Tuesday held its primary elections to identify candidates in the forthcoming National Assembly elections for the three constituencies in Banjul namely, Banjul North, South and Central respectively.

The selection, held at St Mary’s Hall in Banjul, accord Banjulians the opportunity to identify representatives in their various constituencies as well as to ensure a level playing field for the collective good of Banjul.

The candidates selected during the process for each constituency are as follows; Banjul South- FatoumattaNjie, who went un-opposed, while Ousman Sillah grabbed the seat for Banjul North, who also went un-opposed, after his fellow contender- Dr Pa Ousman Njie, declined.

In the Banjul Central contest, Muhammed Ndow, emerged the winner against his fellow aspirants- Author Jackson and Momodou B. Ceesay.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Alieu Gaye, the chairman of Tahawal Banjul applauded the people of the city for their cooperation in making the event a success.

He underscored the importance of primary elections, which according to him, was for the people to choose the candidates of their choice.

He indicated that Tahawal Banjul would give the selected candidates all the necessary support during their campaign period.

He however, made it clear that all candidates are winners in this election, because for those who didn’t win, it’s a learning point for them to know where to improve on in a bid to win the hearts and minds of the people.

Also speaking to journalists, Ebou Faye, on behalf of Team Banjul, stated that this is the first time such an initiative was held in Banjul, saying Team Banjul, who organised the pre-liminary election is there to represent Banjul as a whole.

Tahawal Banjul and Team Banjul, he went on, would continue to support the candidature of those selected in the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

Faye asserted that the representatives ‘if elected are not just there to hold position’, but to represent the interest of Banjul.

by Binta Bah