Banking Sector Study, Financial Sector Guidelines Validated

The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) in collaboration with the Financial Consumer Protection (FCP) recently organised a day’s validation forum at a hotel in Kololi.

Addressing the gathering, Abdou Njie, vice chairperson commission, said the to conven the forum was in line with their mandate under section 15 (1) of the Competition Act 2017 and Section 16 (1) of the Consumer Protection Act 2014.

For her part, Naffie Barry, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, said banks provide the fundamental infrastructure for making transactions, without which other markets cannot function properly.

She noted that as a large sector, banking sector contributes substantially to the development of any country’s economy, but that it can equally generate significant risk to the economy ‘if not managed effectively’.

To this end, she indicated that an ineffective functioning of the banking industry can have significant detrimental effects on consumer’s welfare, citing the recent financial crisis that swept across the world.

PS Barry indicated that the concerns raised about the banking sector are a perceived lack of ‘customer focus on the part of providers, saying there are stronger competition for certain types of consumer products across the market.

She observed that there has been little incentive for innovation, efficiency, or consumer focus, pointing out that by virtuous circle of well-informed consumers wants, isn’t working well enough and thus the need for the study.

“It is my sincere belief that a good relationship between the GCCPC and the Central bank is essential for the growth of this sector. Competition and stability can co-exist in the financial sector as regulation reinforces competition.”

Amadou Ceesay, executive secretary also expressed similar sentiments.

by Hadang Daffeh