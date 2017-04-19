Bansang Hospital Referrals to EFSTH Reduced by 29% Says CEO Jeng

Baba Jeng, the chief executive officer of the Bansang Hospital has disclosed that referrals from Bansang to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in 2016 have drastically reduced by 29%.

According to him, this remarkable reduction could be attributed to the availability of specialist doctors and nurses during the year under review.

CEO Jeng was speaking on Saturday at the Bansang Hospital’s 3rd Awards ceremony and Health Service Delivery Statistics presentation held at the State Enrolled Nursing School’s hall in Bansang.

Out of over 300 staff of the hospital, 115 staff were awarded with certificate and cash prizes, and at the end of the award, Saibou Danjo won the most outstanding staff of Bansang Hospital 2016, he was awarded certificate of recognition, a cash prize, bag of rice, and a drunk of oil.

In 2016, Mr Jeng stated that 72,934 patients were registered for seeking health care services in Bansang Hospital, and out of this number, approximately 8.4% were admitted for further care and about 2% were referred in as emergency cases from other health facilities within and outside Central River Region, which he said, have also decreased by 23% in 2016.

Dr. Momodou Waggeh, the director of Health Services, deputising for the minister of Health and Social Welfare at the gathering, described the award and health service delivery statistics presentation as a stock taking for the hospital. He added that this would greatly help the hospital to know their areas of achievements and challenges, noting that this was a mandatory for every institution to undergo such an important exercise.

He said over the years, Bansang Hospital has been offering successful quality health care to the people of CRR and beyond. Therefore, he seized the opportunity to thank the staff, management and board of the hospital and also Hamidou Jah of Jah Oil and Anita Smith for their support towards the hospital.

For his part, Malang Saibou Camara, deputy governor of CRR said the award ceremony would serve as a motivation for the staff and also a challenge.

Mr. Kora, the representative of the Alkalo of Bansang, appealed to the government to increase the annual subvention of the hospital and commended the management and the hospital board for the good work they were doing at the hospital.



by Momodou Faal