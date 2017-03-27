Barrow Appoints 6 Ambassadors At large

His Excellency Adama Barrow has appointed six new ambassadors atlarge, Daily Observer has been reliably informed.

This is the first time that President Barrow appoints ambassadors atlarge since he ascended to power on January 18, 2017. The Communication Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Saikou Ceesay, when contacted, confirmed the appointment of the six emissaries.



These emissaries of the President are expected to represent the interests of The Gambia, to engage in economic diplomacy; to encourage investors; to encourage tourists and to encourage services to come to the country, Mr. Ceesay said.

During a courtesy call on President Barrow by Gambian diplomats, he equally announced reinstatement of all the ambassadors and representatives served in the former Government.

The ambassadors are Fatou Ceesay, Saul Frazer, Muhammed Jagana, Banta Njie, Alkali Conteh and Moses Jallow

by Bekai Njie