Barrow Picks UDP Foni Bintang Candidate as Nominated NAM

The defeated United Democratic Party’s (UDP) candidate for Foni Bintang Constituency, Assan Jobarteh has been nominated by President Adama Barrow as a National Assembly Member (NAM).

The minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty made this revelation at a reconciliation meeting held at Sibanor, between the APRC and UDP. “Well, all of you are winners,” he said, while congratulating Assan Jobarteh for being nominated by President Barrow. “So, it is only Foni Bintang where you have two NAMS,” he said at the meeting.

by Momodou Jawo