Barrow Pledges to Support Gambia Teaching Trust As It Gears Up for D1M National Teacher Prize

The president of the Republic of The Gambia has pledged to give his government’s support to The Gambia Teaching Trust (GTT), as they gear up for the much-anticipated 1 million dalasi award for the best teacher.

Adama Barrow was speaking recently during a meeting with officials of the Trust Fund at his office in Fajara.

During the meeting, President Barrow underscored the role of teachers in society, saying his government is committed to transforming the education sector for the greater good despite the country’s economic situation.

“For one to succeed in whatever one does, one must have to be committed,” said Barrow.

The Gambian leader described teaching profession as a noble one, owing it to the fact that all educated individuals must have passed through a teacher, making reference to his former teacher at Crab Island Secondary School.

He commended the team for their commitment, indicating that he was pleased to see young people creating a positive impact in society.

While pledging his government’s full support towards the initiative, he stressed that the organization’s request for him to serve as chief patron during the award ceremony of the National Teacher Prize is approved.

The coordinator of the Trust, Ebrima Sonko said The Gambia Teaching Trust is a charity organization founded in 2015 by Alasan Gent Ceesay, a Gambian-based in United Kingdom.

The charity, he went on, is aimed at supporting, recognizing and appreciating the efforts of teachers and the teaching profession in The Gambia.

According to him, GTT intends to support teachers in numerous ways, one of which includes an annual event in which the most outstanding teacher shall be awarded a cash prize of one million dalasis.

He described the event slated for early January 2018 as important as it is the first of its kind in the sub-region.

Sonko disclosed that the award winner will represent The Gambia in Dubai for the Global Teacher Prize award by The Varkey Foundation in which, the winner stands a chance of winning a cash prize of one million U.S. dollars.

“The GTT is further setting up a Trust Fund by embarking on an ongoing fund raising, the proceeds of which will be deposited to entirely support teachers who need emergency assistance,” he stated.

Commenting on the mode of selection of the most outstanding teacher in The Gambia, Sonko maintained that selection board would comprise of eleven-man committee including seasoned and veteran educationists to work on various applications of teachers.

Out of these applications, he went on, ten outstanding teachers would be considered as finalists and one of them will walk home as National Teacher Prize Winner with a cash prize of 1 Million Dalasis.

Sonko informed the president that the GTT is committed to the fulfilling its objectives and as such, members of the noble initiative recently embarked on a nationwide tour to get to schools and put it to all the teachers matter.

The secretary general of the GTT, Essa Njie, shed light on the aims and objectives of the initiative, stating that the invaluable efforts of teachers in changing the lives of many in society deserves to be recognized, appreciated, supported, and rewarded.

“The GTT exists to complement government’s efforts in advancing the education sector of the country and appreciate the fantastic work teachers are doing in The Gambia,” he pinned.

Ms. Fatou Jallow, member of the Media Committee GTT and Saikou Suwareh Jabai, member of the GTT, all spoke at the ceremony.

The award, dubbed National Teacher Prize, is slated for the 1st January 2018 at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

by Tida Janneh