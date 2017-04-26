BASUK Boosts Nusrat SSS, Others

Baddidu Society-U.K., a charity organisation based in the United Kingdom, Monday presented boxes of chalks and calendars to Nusrat Senior Secondary and Kassa Kunda Lower Basic Schools, in its pursuit of giving back to the society.

The latest move, was part of the charity’s intervention in supporting local communities, especially in promoting education in the country.

Presenting the items, Siaka Jatta, a member of the group, gave a brief background of the association, saying the charity comprises members, who are all Gambians.

According to him, the society first started as a group for people who were from Baddibou, but with time and its growing membership, it now attracted members from different parts of the country.

“We have been in existence since 2009 and our members now are all over the country.”

Receiving the items, Karamo .S. Bojang, the principal of Nusrat Senior Secondary School, hailed the society for what he called ‘a noble gesture’. He underscored the importance of the items, pointing out that the initiative would contribute immensely in providing quality education in the country.

In her vote of thanks, Mariama Touray, a student of Nusrat Senior Secondary School, expressed appreciation to the donors for the move, acknowledging the fact that chalks today are very expensive in the local market.

She expressed optimism that the donors would continue rendering selfless support to local communities in the country, in promoting education in the country.

From Nusrat Senior Secondary School, the team proceeded to Kassa Kunda Lower Basic School were similar presentations was done.

Bakary Touray, deputy principal of the school, who received the delegation, also thanked the local charity for the noble magnanimity.

by Olimatou Coker