Be Role Models in Darfur VP FJT Advises Gamcoy-20 Contingent

The Vice President and Minister of Women’s Affairs Her Excellency Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang has enjoined members of the Gambian contingent ready to be deployed to the troubled South Sudanese region of Darfur to be role models and maintain the good image of the country during their tour of duty in that country.

VP Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang was speaking at the July 22nd Square in Banjul, as she bade farewell to 208 members of Gamcoy-20 who are set for a yearlong mission in Darfur.

According to the VP, His Excellency President Adama Barrow admired people in uniform and that he will continue to support them, cognizance of the fact that they are at the frontline in the maintenance of peace and stability.

Peace, she said, is a challenging word that must be guided by one’s religion/faith. She urged the contingent members to always see the people they are serving as their partners, for without them, there is no purpose of their mission. “If they were like Gambia today, where there is peace and stability, there would be no reason for us sending you there, spending so many resources,” she remarked.

The Gambia, she said, is a small nation, but a country that is proud to say that it has something that is very unique – her human capital and also a well-disciplined Armed Forces and other security outfits. “We salute all governments who have contributed to the ECOMIG. Thus, I use this occasion to thank ECOMIG and thank you people for been loyal Gambians, committed Gambians who are always there to champion the cause of Gambia,” she noted.

For his part, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces Lieutenant General Masanneh Kinteh said this particular contingent is the 20th Gambian contingent to be deployed to Darfur since the mission began in 2004.

The contingent, the CDS disclosed, consists of 208 personnel including 12 male officers, 6 female officers and 19 female soldiers under the command of Colonel Musa Trawally. The country’s military chief indicated that peacekeeping missions drew strength from diversity, and that the contribution of The Gambia Armed Forces to peacekeeping worldwide has grown significantly in recent years. CDS Kinteh reminded the gathering that The Gambia has been steadfast in its commitment to help keep the peace in the region, and has stood by Darfurians throughout this period of conflict to restore their hopes and dignity. “You therefore need to stay focus, alert and fit at all times and execute your tasks in a highly professional manner. You need to be tolerant, tactful and polite in the way you relate with your peers from different countries,” Lt. General charged the Darfur-bound troops.

by Momodou Jawo