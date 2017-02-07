Belgian Philanthropist Gives Medical Items to EFSTH

Mieke De Bruycker, a philanthropist from Oostende city in Belgium on Monday donated medical items to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul through Banjul-Oostende City link.

At the handing over ceremony, the Chief Medical Director at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, M.I.A Khalil commended the Belgian philanthropist for the move, which he described as timely.

“I want to promise you that the items donated to the hospital would be properly utilised. But let me also appeal to you to continue rendering your support to this noble and major hospital, which is the biggest hospital in the country”.

Sandigie Njie, the Public Relations Officer of BCC on behalf of the Mayor of Banjul City Council, expressed warmest appreciation to the donor for the timely move.

Njie called on the Senior Management of the hospital to put the items into good use, expressing optimism that the support would continue in the near future.

In a similar move, Medios, a Belgian NGO-based in Oostende City also donated medical items to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) through Banjul-Oostende City link.

The Banjul-Oostende City link coordinator, Ousman Jobe informed hospital management that Medios has been donating valuable medical items to the hospital for the past years.

According to him, the items donated by Mieke De Bruycker includes, Optometry refractor, Auto refractor, projector, bio-microscope, prosthetic leg and assorted drugs.

Medios also donated mattresses, walkers, wheelchairs, hospital bed, toilet chairs, blankets, physiotherapist item, screens for radiographic photos and uniforms for nurses, among a host of others.

by Lamin B. Darboe