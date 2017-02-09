Biram Ngum alias Koto Passes Away

The death of Biram Ngum aka Koto Ngum on February 7 2017 , has robbed The Gambia of a great Wollof band, percussionist, choreographer and cultural ambassador who has done so much to spread Gambian culture in general, and Wollof drumming, (sabarr) in particular.

Born in Bathurst in 1947, Koto started beating the Wollof sabarr at the tender age of 8 and spent the next 62 years of his life playing the sabarr and teaching it here and abroad.

He played the sabarr for the ace Wollof minstrels of the 1950s and 1960s including the legendary Marie Samuel Njie, the griot of PS Njie, Gambia’s first chief minister. Koto played his sabarr both for the traditional singers like Marie Samuel and Ngoyan, but also the Guelewar and Magadan pop bands of the 1970s and early 1980s. The State of Emergency which came in the wake of the 1981 Kukoi coup gave a death blow to the booming Banjul night club scene and these bands had to hang their instruments as most of the artists were killed in the bloodletting or arrested or fled the shores of The Gambia.

Koto spent many years in the National Troupe which was reconstituted after the 1981 coup, and then spent long journeys in the USA teaching the Wollof sabarr and dance. He returned back home to form his own dance troupe, BaatiAskanwi, which survives him.

I travelled with him and a troupe of Gambian artists in 2011 to Taiwan upon the invitation of the ROC government and he impressed each and every one in his mastery of the sabarr and Wollof dance.

In an interview he granted me some years ago, he named close to a dozen Wollof dance rhythms ranging from the Yaba, CheeboJene, Ardin and Moroc! He manufactured sabarrs and was able to distinguish the various types of Wollofsabarr, and their various parts such as the xeer, mees and the galan, the stick used to beat the sabarr. Koto was the veritable expert on the sabarr.

As a man he was modest, but when it came to his beloved sabarr he could be nit picking; he did not tolerate any form of sloppiness. Neither did he allow anyone to impinge on his artistic integrity. Koto was a good man and a committed artist who was proud to live as one and to teach and mentor many others to be like him.

To his many friends such as Momodu C Joof, Laye Ngum aka Abdel Kabirr and the NCAC and to his family, I convey my condolences and pray that his soul rest in peace.

Biram Ngum aka Koto: Master sabarrkat, choreographer and troupe leader, 1947-2017.

By Hassoum Ceesay