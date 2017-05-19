Blackcanes Set for ‘Pareh Neigne’ Concert Phase 2

Blackanesa, is a young vibrant music group ready to make a difference in the country, with the coming of their much anticipated mega show slated for 19th May 2017 at the Manjai Park.

In a recent chat with What’s On, Logic, who is one of the singers of the group, gave a brief round-down of the group.

The group, according to Logic, each started as a solo artistes but as time goes on they decided to come together to form a united group.

“A proper song deserves a proper production, so the song still waits. We come together after talking to the various parties,” he remarked.

According to him, the group dropped its first single in 2013 called ‘Lost in Love’ and since then they halted due to their educational pursuit.

“We later come after two years graduating from high school with honors to show case what has been in the years work, which was the year 2016”.

Logic thus urged all Gambian music lovers to come out and support them in their upcoming concert and further thanked his manger and every one behind the group.

by Isatou M. Ceesay