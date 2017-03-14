Bojang Bounces Back as New GAF PRO

Lieutenant Colonel Omar B Bojang, a former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has bounced back as the new GAF PRO last Thursday 9th March 2017.

Confirming the development, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B Bojang gave assurances of a very cordial working relations with the media and the entire Gambian people.

It would be recalled that Omar B Bojang was one time the Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces from 2008 to 2012 when he was removed until last Thursday 9th March when he bounces back as the Army PRO.

by Momodou Jawo