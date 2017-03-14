Top Stories 

Bojang Bounces Back as New GAF PRO

editor 0 Comment

Lieutenant Colonel Omar B Bojang, a former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has bounced back as the new GAF PRO last Thursday 9th March 2017.

Confirming the development, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B Bojang gave assurances  of a very  cordial working relations with the media and the entire Gambian people.

It would be recalled that Omar B Bojang was one time the Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces from 2008 to 2012 when he was removed until last Thursday 9th March when he bounces back as the Army PRO.

by Momodou Jawo

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *