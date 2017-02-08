Bondali Chief Calls on Alkalolu to Support Barrow

The chief of Foni Bondali District in the West Coast Region has called on Alkalolu in the Fonis to rally behind President Barrow and his coalition government.

Bakary Dembo Badjie, who was speaking recently at a meeting in Bullenghat in FoniBondali, emphasised the need for all the 26 Alkalolu in the area to work together as one for the development of the country.

Chief Badjie challenged them to renew their unflinching support to the new coalition government so as to enable them achieve their development aspirations.

The Alkalolu of Bullenghat, Buramba and Kayaborr, Musa Badjie, Alhagie Solly Manga and Manlafi Kujabi respectively, all underscored the importance of unity, acknowledging the fact that the leadership of the country has change, but the country remains the same for every Gambian.

The trio thus stressed the need for all to live in peace, harmony and rally behind the new coalition government.

At the end of the meeting, various speakers prayed for Almighty Allah to shower His abundant mercy on the dear motherland and its new leadership.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow