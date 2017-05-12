Bonga Fish Management Project Launched

Governance in the Western African Marine Eco-Region (GO-WAMER) with funding from European Union and UNDP has launched a project that seeks to put in place measures in the management of bonga fish in the WAMER sub-region.

The GO-WAMER project aimed at improving marine resources governance in seven Western African countries namely, Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Cape-Verde.

Activities are implemented at national and regional levels, in partnership with national authorities and regional organisations such as the SRFC.

Funded by the European Union at a tune of €10.5 million, the programme was coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking at an inception training workshop held at a local hotel in Senegambia, Edrissa Mass Mbye, principal fisheries officer and focal point of the project at the Department of Fisheries, said the project is a sub-regional fisheries project with a component to help countries to manage bonga fish.

According to him, bonga fish is abundant in the sub-regional waters and yet people are exploiting it wrongly by using very small fishing gears to catch juveniles at very spooning ground and spooning periods.

The project, according to him, aims to help properly manage these resources.

“However, The Gambia has tried in the fishing management sector toppling most of the illegal fishing methods in the fishing industry.”

The expectation of the project, he said, is to see a proper structure of management plan for bonga fish in the sub-region so that the abundance of bonga in our waters is sustainable.

He appealed to fishermen and fish dealers to disseminate the information to their colleagues to avoid illegal game play in the industry, while warning that anyone caught doing any activities that are contrary to the fisheries act, will face the full force of the law.

Babucarr Bah of Senegalese Federation of Fisheries Commission, gave reason why the project focus on bonga fish, saying this is because it is a specie that is consumed in all the five countries, where the GO-WAMER project is operating.

The project aims to develop a management plan in the six countries that are part of the GO-WAMER region in order to determine the amount of bonga fish consumed as well to put in preservation mechanism.

The project is targeting fishermen and businesses in the sector in other to know the quantity of bonga fish and the income it generates to society.

by Samba Jawo