Born Africans Set for Mega Jam Festival in Gambia

Formed way back in 1998/1999 to be precise, Born Africans are set for a mega jam festival dubbed “Smiling Coast Big Jam Festival”.

With the flyers for the Festival already in circulation, and though looks pretty amazing, the three-day mega festival is set for three different venues to be held later this year in November.

According to the flyers, on November 24th all roads leads to Banjul City Basket Hall, the 25th is at the Independence Stadium in Bakau and the 26th is at Palma Rima Beach.

Organisers of the festival intend through this initiative to promote the country’s Art, Culture and Tourism. The proceeds from the shows will be sued to help orphans in the country by providing them with education to the neediest youths in The Gambia and Africa in general.

Organisers further revealed their plans to make this Smiling Coast Big Jam Festival an yearly festival.

It could be recalled that Born Africans is a phenomenal rap group in The Gambia, best remembered for their hit song, such as ‘Praises’, ‘Babylon the Still’, ‘No Camouflage feeling’, ‘No More War’, ‘Living Dangerously’ and ‘I Need You’ and the list goes on. The group to be candid for several years has taken the entire music scene by storm.