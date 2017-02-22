Bravo EU Media Support

True friendship is not about eating each other’s flesh or offering mere lip service devoid of any genuine intention to see us through huddles of life in making this planet a better place fit for our survival.

The media like other professional institutions at both domestic and global level are partners in development, unfortunately such fundamental role or functions are not tenable in the absence of the much needed support, cooperation and understanding from other stakeholders towards achieving development objectives of the country.

The mass media otherwise called in some circles as the fourth organ of government has a vital role to play in the democratic dispensation of any given country, both developed and third world countries like the Gambia, hence provisions under sections 207-210 of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia, capturing detailed rights, responsibilities and freedom of the media as well as limitations therein.

This justified the European Union Governance project on Journalism and Media, meant to build the capacities of various media outlets including the Gambia Press Union, University of the Gambia is very significant, timely and laudable, cognizant of the current state of the country’s media industry, coupled with challenges of an emerging democracy occasioned by the change of government following the December 1st 2016 presidential elections.

The funding, as contained in its objectives, should greatly enhance the capacities of beneficiaries as far as the performance of their core media responsibilties is concerned: provision of information, educating and entertainment of population below two million people.

Modern day Gambia needs a more vibrant media that is capable of bringing the government closer to the electorate, at the same time holding them accountable thus no room for corruption, speculation and rumours about affairs of their elected representatives in various capacities.

The funding also exhibited and confirmed European Union’s zeal and commitment to achieving sustainable development of the country, as manifested in numerous support packages rendered to various sectors of the country over the years and their promise to work with the coalition government under president Adama Barrow.

The new government is on records promising to be not only press friendly, but to embark on media reforms among other ventures meant to esnure press freedom as envisaged by every democratic government.

We therefore congratulate beneficiaries of the project, while hoping that they will make maximum use of it, within the confines of its objectives. This has the potential of drawing more similar support for the industry described as one of the least developed professions in the country.