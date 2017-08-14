Bravo Government

The Gambia government through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure must be commended for the right intervention at the right time by cutting and introducing a new tariff on domestic transportation in response to global fuel price reduction.

The move is indeed very timely and laudable considering the current economic state of affairs of a country, under the new leadership that is said to have inherited virtual empty state coffers and its impact on economic wellbeing of an average Gambian struggling to earn a decent living on daily basis.

The Gambian are one of the lowest or poorest income earners, especially the public sector that serve as major employer and brains behind daily administrative operations of the government in various capacities at both local and international levels, but yet, our public performance is second to none, despite the low income and its accompanying discomforts.

Such selfless sacrifice for call to national duty, is what keeps the country moving from pre-colonial to independence under the various leaderships therein to date, contrary to migration for greener pasture with the objectives of evading low income back home.

Reduction of transport fares at this time of the year, when people are at the brink of having enough with what most preferred to call ‘’heartless and dishonest’’ commercial drivers plying our routes abusing customers at every given opportunity in the name of high cost of fuel price and commercial driving, as opposed to private transport system.

The positive reactions from transport union officials over the new tariff reduction could only be described as exhibition and affirmation of love for the country in line with provisions of the constitution and other laws of the country, as well as text of the National Anthem and other beautiful national declarations.

We hope similar positive reactions will come from commercial drivers, by taking the interest and welfare of general public above individual, which has the potentials of getting the country where it ought to be, as we are all stakeholders toward achieving sustainable development objectives of the country.

We also hope ugly actions and attitudes shown on our high ways over the years will ease, as poor customers could longer afford paying three separate fares on one journey.

While looking forward to effective implementation of the new tariff for transportation, we equally urge the government to make similar move for other sectors, especially price of basic commodities such as rice, oil, sugar among others needs for daily consumption.