Editorial

Congratulations to the management and staff of the newly re-constituted State Intelligence Service (SIS) formerly called National Intelligence Agency (NIA), for the recruitment and graduation of its first batch of intelligence officers otherwise called ‘’Spy Agencies’’ meant to add value to the democratic dispensation of the country and beyond.

As pointed out by director general of the said intelligence service, their mandate has taken broader new dimension with focus on promotion and protection of human rights and freedoms, in line with constitutional provisions and other laws at both domestic and international level.

Intelligence collection within and outside of the country for the benefit and interest of the country, also constitute key elements of their daily assignments, as inspired by essential intelligence operations for any democratic nation across the globe, including the Gambia.

However, issues relating to an extensive and intensive professional training that the intelligence recruits went through, once implemented to the letter as instructed by the director general, would not only inspire a renewed sense of hope and aspirations of Gambians and non alike in the intelligence service, but will accord it a more human face as far as its public interaction and receptions are concern, hence achieving its objectives set forward by the new administration.

Global affairs confirmed importance of intelligence operations for different types of governments, such democrats, dictators among others for various objectives, depending on the vision and mission of the government concern.

History taught us how intelligence collections were use by both developed and developing countries for objectives such as research, analysis, spies among others and the effect of such operations on either the victim or beneficiary states.

The intelligence officers are our own brothers and sisters, who must operate and perform their duties within the confines of the rule of law, democracy, good-governance and respect for human rights. They must have the development of the country at the core of their operations, as opposed to individual interest and welfare. Such will be in line with beautiful words of wisdom contained in the National Anthem (That let justice guide our actions, towards common good) and would also affirm our tagged name of being the Smiling Coast of Africa