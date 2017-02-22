Brikama Market Vendors Call for Unity

The Secretary General of the Brikama Market Vendors has stressed the need for members of the coalition executive and followers to remain united and work together as a team for the betterment of the people.

Bolong Jabang, who was speaking recently during a mass victory celebration held at the Brikama Fish Market, equally urged people to put aside their political differences and unite as one.

The event, which was characterised by a musical jamboree featuring Gambia’s kora maestro Jaliba Kuyateh and the Kumareh Band, brought together over 500 coalition supporters including regional coalition members, regional livestock owners’ executive, among others.

Jabang spoke at length on the importance of the event, saying the coalition slogan which is ’One Gambia, One people and One nation’ belongs to all and sundry.

He stressed the need for Gambians to come together and rally behind the coalition led-government in their drive to restore democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Teneng Niaria, the association’s women mobiliser, called on Gambians to remain united to enjoy the country’s peace and harmony.

Bubacarr Sillah and Foday Manjang, the president and the second vice president of the Association, respectively expressed admiration for the new coalition government in their pursuit to bring back the country’s lost glory.

“We want to thank them for their move to ensure democracy and freedom of speech and expression which is vital in the democratisation process of any country,” she added.

The duo expressed optimism that the new government would also strengthen the decentralisation process as well as enable local area councils to work towards the improvement of the living condition of its tax payers.

They also called on the new government to support the Brikama Area Council to improve the market conditions.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow