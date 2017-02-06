Bring Down Prices

There is need to address the increase prices of basic food commodities and other essential goods in our markets and other business centres across the country, thus making them accessible and affordable for an average consumer

We learnt with dismay, shock and disappointment the manner our brothers and sisters in the business sector increased prices of their goods for reasons best known them, despite the country now fully recovered from impacts of the political impasse with the new administration of President Barrow in charge

Its further gathered that, basic items such as oil, rice and other daily needs have their prices increased to the extent that stretched deep to the last savings of an average buyer or even send them home empty handed, as they could not afford them

This and many other unacceptable, unethical, inhumane practices alleged to have been exhibited and continue to be shown by dealers in those commodities, prompted this writing, meant to draw attention of the right authorities to such matters happening in a country we all called homeland and smiling coast of Africa

Location of the Gambia turns it into a business hub not only for the sub-region of West Africa, but Africa and beyond, hence it serve as transit point for imported items from different parts of the globe on various scales, including basic goods for other countries within the region and beyond

There used to be price control office responsible for maintaining prices of items, which of recent ceased operation and resulted in increased prices, but not as what is just going on in our markets and other business centres, busy abusing the name of just ended political impasse, which has now been thrown into history records.

The coalition government under the leadership of President Barrow is said to have pledged their intervention by bringing down the said prices for the interest and welfare of Gambians.

We therefore urged the new government not to only stop at bringing down the prices, but also consider re-introduction of Price Control Office assigned with maintenance of stable prices of items across the country, failure of which usually attracts severe punitive measures, just like any other law violators.