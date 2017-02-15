British Foreign Secretary Visits Gambia Held Talks with President Barrow

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon arrived in Banjul and held aclosed-door talks with His Excellency, President Adama Barrow at a local hotel in Kololi.

The Vice President, Her Excellency Madam Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, received Johnson upon arrival at the Banjul International Airport.

Relations between The Gambia and UK under former President Jammeh has not been a good one with the Gambia pulling out of the Commonwealth.

Speaking to waiting reporters shortly after meeting President Barrow, Johnson said he was quite happy to visit the country, which was once colonized by Britain. “First of all it is great to be here [In The Gambia] and we had a wonderful welcome from President Barrow and his team. And it is clear that The Gambia is having a new start now- a very exciting period in the history of this country and we are here to render our support to the new government,” he told Daily Observer.

The United Kingdom, he said, has a very strong relationship with The Gambia and this is an opportunity to further strengthen those relationships; to build on the longstanding friendship and partnership. “I am glad to say that The Gambia is now on the path to be back to the Commonwealth and we will facilitate the process as soon as possible.”

He concluded that UK is committed to support the country in different sectors such as education, tourism industry, infrastructure, and security.

by Alieu Ceesay