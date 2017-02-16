Bullock Community Heath Post gets New Ambulance

Jack Van, a Dutch philanthropist on Thursday presented a brand new ambulance to Bulock Community Health Post (BCHP) at a ceremony held at the village in Foni Berefet District, West Coast Region.

At the handing over ceremony, the Chairman of Bullock Community Health Post, Salieu Barry recalled that over the past years, the hospital received tremendous support from the management of the health post in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The community of Bullock, he went on, has a cordial relations with the management of the health post, promising that they would work to ensure the sustenance of the new ambulance.

Barry disclosed that the health post has signed an MOU with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, further commending the support of the Regional Health Directorate office in the region, who advised the Officer-In-Charge at Kafuta Health Post to conduct regular visits to the health post at least every month.

As the only primary health care service provider in the area, Barry promised that they would work tirelessly with the nurses to raise the flag of the health post to another level.

For his part, Karamo Kolley underscored the importance of the donation, describing it as timely.

“It is always best for a health facility to have an effective ambulance service so that in case of emergency patients could be smoothly referred to other health facilities for further treatment,”Kolley said.

He expressed sincere appreciation to the Dutch Philanthropist for what he called ‘timely donation’ to the community of Bullock.

Like previous speakers, Kolley assured that the new ambulance would be put to good use.

Present at the ceremony were, the alkalo of Bullock village, Ansumana Bojang and the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Berefet, Hon. Bintanding Jarjue.

by Lamin B. Darboe