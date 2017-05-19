Burr Njie Foundation Officials Call on VP Jallow-Tambajang

The Minister of Women’s Affairs, Her Excellency Madam FatoumattavJallow-Tambajang who is also overseeing the office of the vice president, on Tuesday received in audience officials of Burr Njie Foundation.

According to officials, the courtesy call was meant to introduce the foundation to her Office and to establish a strong collaboration for a better Gambia.

Speaking at the meeting, the acting vice president, Madam Tambajang expressed delight at the Foundation’s objectives and commitment to achieve them. She said it programmes will no doubt complement government’s efforts especially in the education sector.

She assured the foundation of her Office’s support in their development agenda.

Talking to the press shortly after the meeting, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Burr Njie Foundation- the Gambia, Ebrima Njie, said the meeting marks the beginning of what seem to be a cordial relationship between his foundation and the Gambia government. As partners in development, Njie said it is only pertinent for them to enhance the cooperation for sustainable development.

“We believe that serving our community is not a charity but our divine responsibility. I was a school dropout; I sat for three years without going to school. So this is what inspired me to form the Foundation so as to advocate and prevent young people from going through what I went through,” the founder said.

He said The Burr Njie Foundation -The Gambia is a youth-led non-profit making organization established to work with women and children in enhancing their development.

Ebrima Njie, who led the delegation to VP’s Office, said the Foundation seeks to provide the right instructions, equipment and facilities for women and children to enhance their well-being, abilities, artistic talents, skills and their development at large.

“We want to complement the Gambia government’s efforts in ensuring that women and children attain their full potentials in order to be productive assets for national development,” Njie concludes.

By Tida Janneh