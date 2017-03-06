Business Tycoon Turo Darboe Involved in Car Accident

Momodou Turo Darboe, a business tycoon in the country who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Vision Development Foundation (VDF) was involved in a car accident in Sibanor Villager in the West Coast Region, on his way home from Kiang Keneba in the Lower River Region (LRR).

Mr. Darboe is currently hospitalised at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul after sustaining injuries.

According to our sources, when he (Mr. Darboe) arrived in Sibanor, his vehicle hit a tractor that attempted to make a U-turn.

The tractor driver attempted to run away but was apprehended by the people of the area who later handed him over to the police.

The police PRO was contacted for comments but he could not be reached at the time of going to press..

by Momodou Jawo