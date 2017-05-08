Cannabis Trade on Increase, It Must Be Thwarted

Editorial

There seems to an increase in trade of prohibited drugs locally called ‘Cannabis’ for the past couple of months as per confirmed in alarming rate of arrest, detention, charged, trial and conviction of many people by the Drug Law Enforcement officers and the courts, across the country.

The unprecedented level of increase of a population once stayed away from the world of drugs, has raised cause for concern not only the drug law enforcement officers, but the nation as a whole, cognizant of the harmful effects of such drugs on the users and the society in general. This trend must be thwarted to spare the new generation.

Drug abuse and addiction have been linked to so many unacceptable human behaviours, with the potentials of threatening our very existence in this world, when not control, as more people continue to be victims of such drug abuse and addiction across the globe.

Research and statistics from the World Health Organisation and other health related institutions, affirmed the impact of drug abuse on health of users, usually prone to premature or untimely death on accounts of poor health as a result of drug abuse and addiction. Its effect on achieving sustainable development objectives of the family, community, nation and the globe at large, as such drug abusers and addicts continue to be liability to the society, instead of being useful members or effective partners in development.

This and many other reasons inspired the global fight against prohibited drugs through enactment of legal instruments at both domestic and international level. The Gambia Drug Control Act and establishment of National Drug Law Enforcement Office, were largely inspired by such broader global objectives for getting rid of prohibited drugs in our midst, hence having decent human survival devoid of drugs and their impact on our growth.

However, it’s rather unfortunate to have more Gambians, especially youths, turning to drugs for reasons best known to them, despite efforts to have free drug society backed by law with punitive measures in place to that effect

Other analysis linked the problem with what they called ‘fake concept of new found democracy’’ as majority of them could not draw line between having freedom under a new democratic dispensation and that of violating laws of the land, including the cited Drug Control Act among other laws, meant to be obeyed at all times, despite change of government.

Its high time for mass awareness about the difference between having freedoms we enjoy and obedience of laws of the country, otherwise more people will continue to be victims either intentional or unintentionally, as the drug law is here to stay, unless it’s changed.