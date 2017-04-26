Car Accident Frequent at Jimpex

Road safety is said to be the business for all and the same is true for what many concerned citizens called “Frequent Jimpex Collision” on daily basis without much seems to be done about it, hence this write up meant to draw attention of right authorities, preferably the Mobile Traffic Police, assigned with national road safety.

Jimpex Junction is always busy during rush hours- early morning to late in the afternoon for either those getting to work in Banjul and other destinations within and beyond the Kanifing Industrial Area. The same applies during closed of work till late evening, which left the junction very prone and vulnerable to both minor and serious car accidents or collisions that often cause injuries, and damages to properties on various scales, depending on the circumstances and nature of the incidence,

Statistics from the World Health Organisation indicated among others that each year over 1.25 million people died from road related accidents across the globe and majority of victims are between 15-29 years. There are different factors causing accidents in on our routes and key elements of such factors included over-speeding, drink-and-drive, lack of skills and professionalism for what it takes to drive a vehicle among others

Thought the Mobile Traffic Unit of The Gambia Police Force, should be commended for exhibiting of professionalism and commitment to work, as could be seen in their daily operations on our routes at various junctions both accidental prone and none areas, but their attention has to be drawn to the said Jimpex junction.

In fact development experts described road related accidents as one of the leading causes of setback to achievement of sustainable development objectives, especially for third world countries like The Gambia and others.

Therefore, the Mobile Traffic Police must be seen to act now before it would be late, to avert consequences of road accidents in the country, with more steadfast and diligence, which would undoubtedly address the daily Jimpex nightmare for posterity.