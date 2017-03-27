Cases Not Thoroughly Investigated Will Not be Handled -Says Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Aboubacarr M. Tambedou, has made it clear before the press that his ministry would not handle any new criminal case involving crimes allegedly committed by the former government unless they are thoroughly and comprehensively investigated.



Minister Tambedou made his ministry’s position clear during a press conference held on Thursday at his office, in Banjul. He further stated that the ministry would only take up such cases when it’s ready in terms of capacity, resources, and logistical needs, and only after the approval of the Cabinet.

“As at this moment, we are a long way from that state of trial readiness. The working conditions of the ministry must be improved first before we can engage in such highly complex and demanding exercises,” he said.

He continued that: “We must also be careful so as not to undermine the President’s desire to move this country forward by encouraging open discussions about the past, fostering national reconciliation through the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Any action, particularly in these early days, must be geared towards achieving that objective.”

According to him, any other action that runs contrary to this spirit at this moment is both unwise and potentially dangerous. He said further that leaders must lead by example and at times, even lead public opinion in the supreme national interest.



by Fatou Sowe