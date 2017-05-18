CBPP Vaccination Campaign Underway in CRR

The Regional Livestock Directorate in the Central River Region recently began an intensive vaccination campaign against the Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP).

The two-month campaign is an annual initiative designed to eradicate the contagious bovine Pleuropneumonia common among livestock.

In this connection, members of the regional livestock directorate in both CRR North and South recently called on the governor of the region, Sulayman Barry to update him on the two-month vaccination campaign. The team was led to the Governor’s office by the regional livestock director of CRR North, Mamud Njie and his counterpart director of CRR South, Amadou Baldeh.

“CBPP is caused by bacterium, and it affects the respiratory tracts of the infected cattle. The CBPP disease also affects the lungs and it is characterized with difficulty in breathing,’ the duo added.

According to them, affected animals pant heavily and get tired easily as they always lack behind the herd and alway avoid the sun by staying under the shade.

The duo indicated that, the last reported case of CBPP in The Gambia was in 1971 and the country stopped the vaccinations in 1987, noting that since that date, an epidemiological surveillance system targeting priority diseases including CBPP was put in place.

“The annual vaccination campaign is been funded by the NEMA project. Last year we vaccinated 70,000 which are 85% and our target is 90,000 cattle,” the duo added.

For his part, Sulayman Barry, the governor of CRR, applauded the regional livestock directorates in both CRR North and South for their efforts in preventing cattle against this contagious disease.

He assured of his office continual support during the campaign period and implored on the livestock owners to cooperate and assist the officers in restraining their animals during the vaccination time.

The mass vaccination, according to him, is another mechanism in eradicating the bacterial disease in the country.

The chief of Sami, Mam Demba Jallow and the president of Gainako Association of Banni Ward, Alh.Sainey Bah, both assured the regional livestock directorate of their full support during the vaccination period.

by Lamin S.M. Jawo