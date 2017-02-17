CDS: I Never Promoted Ex-Interior Minister to Brigadier General

The Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ousman Bargie has debunked social media rumours that ‘there is mass promotion within the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) starting from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel without the recommendation of the Commander-in-Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces, President Adama Barrow’.

CDS Badgie stated that he has never at any point promoted the former Interior Minister, Momodou Alieu Bah to Brigadier General, adding that the former president Yahya Jammeh promoted the Interior Minister. “I received a correspondent from the Ministry of Defence, signed by former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry stating that the said Bah was promoted to Brigadier General by the then Jammeh administration,” he told our reporter.

In a Daily Observer interview at his office in Banjul, CDS Badgie said; “all what people are saying in the social media is nonsense. I have no right or power to promote any officer from Second Lieutenant and above without the approval of His Excellency the President who is the Commander-in-Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces”.

However, he asserted that he is given the power as the CDS to promote Junior officers, starting from Lance Corporal to WO1.

The Army Chief noted that senior officers of the GAF are been promoted by the President with the recommendation of the Board.

“Colonel Momodou Alieu Bah was a Minister of Interior during former president Jammeh’s time, thus I have no power to promote even a Second Lieutenant more over a General. This issue is just a lie for the fact that they just want to spoil my name, but I am happy that you as a journalist come here and get the correct facts. This is what professional journalism is,” CDS Badgie said. According to him, some people are just going around writing lies just to make headlines.

CDS Bargie seized this opportunity to reaffirm their continued loyalty to President Adama Barrow and his entire government. “The security of the country is of paramount important and we will never relent on our effort in safeguarding the peace and tranquility that the country is known for,” he remarked.

He urged Gambians to continue supporting President Barrow and his new government with a view to enable him achieve his development aspirations. “We all have to come out and work in the interest of the nation because he (president) alone cannot do it, and we have to stand and maintain the peace because it is the bedrock of development,” he urged.

by Momodou Jawo