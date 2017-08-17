CDS Kinteh Vows to Restore Civil-Military Relations

The chief of defence staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has vowed to restore the civil-military relations in the country, saying the public misconstrued most of the activities of The Gambia Armed Forces in those days.

Lieutenant General Masanneh N. Kinteh was speaking on Wednesday at The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), as he began his tour of media institutions within The Greater Banjul area

“We want to clear those doubts and we want to present the best image of the Gambia Armed Forces. We are all aware of the difficulties that we all passed through during the transition period. We know the Armed Forces at some point were found wanting in discharging some of their rules and functions as a result of the system that was prevailing then,” he said.

CDS Kinteh indicated that at some point, people lost confidence in The Gambia Armed Forces in some way, adding that they intended to have a force that is subordinate, answerable and accountable to the civil populace.

“We would not be able to do that accountability and be able to answer to that call without our actions being transparent. We think you have a role to play to ensure that our activities are understood and clearly received by the populace,” he stated

The media, he went on, plays very crucial role in terms of public awareness and in promoting the development agenda of the government.

“We want to be part of that and we don’t want to be part of that just because we are holding activities that need to be reported, but also proactively meeting the media and also sharing some of our aspiration with them. We think that will help to promote the armed forces agenda of reform, restructuring and engaging the Gambian people,” stated army chief.

For his part, Ebrima Sillah, the director general of The Gambia Radio and Television Services spoke at length on the significance of the visit.

He said they value the collaboration and partnership with security services in the country particularly GAF.

As the national broadcaster, DG Sillah assured of his institution’s continues collaboration in ensuring that they reach out to the Gambian populace.

DG Sillah recalled that after 22 years of what the country went through, everybody is conscious of the fact that their is need to protect “our nation’s democracy”, adding that the best way to do that is by contributing to peace and security of the country.

“Lot of sensitization is needed and a lot of image building is needed. The state broadcaster is here and it is free for you to have a countrywide coverage,” stated DG Sillah.

The CDS and his delegation were later led on a conducted tour of the various units and departments within the institution. The tour of media institutions continues on Friday withy visits to The Gambia Press Union.

by Momodou Jawo