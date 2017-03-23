CEDAG Sensitises Students on Effects of FGM/C

The Child and Environmental Development Association The Gambia (CEDAG), with support from Girls Generation Fund are currently implementing a six-month pilot programme in creating public awareness on the effects of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) through community-outreach sensitisation across schools and communities in the North Bank Region.



The programme was aimed at advocating for zero practices and to ensure that rights of the girl child are respected and protected. It also targeted Peer Health Educators at Senior Secondary Schools with a view to creating more public awareness and to advocate for a halt to the practice.

Moris I.O Anyim, National Coordinator of CEDAG underscored the importance of the forum, saying the programme was designed to raise public awareness among students and communities on the need to put a halt to the deep cultural practice of FGM, to improve the health of girls.

He applauded the Government of The Gambia for coming up with laws that would protect the reproductive health of girls and by extension, enhance their fundamental human rights.

According to him, the partnership with Girls Generation Fund would contribute to empowering students and community representatives to be agents of change and be anti-FGM at all levels.

He thus called on the students and community leaders to be proactive in advocating for zero tolerance of the practice, as it violates the rights of girls.

Oustass Papa Jassey of Kerewan Senior Secondary School, emphasised that the cultural practice was not in line with the teachings of Islam and thus called on religious scholars to help in educating the public on the Islamic point of view with regards to the issue, as the cultural practice is deeply rooted in our societies.

Omar Barrow, a health Officer, at Kerewan Health Centre outlined that the cultural practice still remains a public health concern and thus urged communities and students to be vigilant and steadfast in the fight against the harmful cultural practice.

He lauded CEDAG and partners for complementing the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in improving the reproductive health of girls.

Haruna Kuyateh of Worldview Office in Kerewan, echoed similar sentiments.

He called for effective message dissemination among students and parents to end the harmful traditional practice.

The enactment of law in combating FGM by the government, he added, would contribute greatly in improving the health of girls and women.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow