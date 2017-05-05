ChildFund The Gambia Alumni Association Training Held

ChildFund The Gambia Alumni Association recently convened a three-day capacity building forum for its members on mentorship, career development, leadership skills and the roles of youths in community development at Sanyang Nature Camp, in Kombo South, West Coast Region.

The national coordinator of ChildFund The Gambia, Abubacarr Jammeh underscored the importance of the training, further challenging participants to come up with tangible resolutions so as to strengthen ChildFund’s sponsorship programmes.

This, he added, would enable them come up with mechanisms and ensure sponsorship retention to further support their programmes in the country.

According to him, this would also enable them to work hand in gloves with development partners.

The Association’s chairperson, Alasana Badjie, gave an overview of the association, saying the Alumni Association, is a registered charity established by ex-ChildFund sponsored children with the aim to support the federation local partners on their areas of intervention such as improved sponsorship and retention of sponsored children among others.

Badjie remarked that his association would continue to create functional structures at all ChildFund partners’ community association levels.

For her part, Musukuta Komma, national director ChildFund The Gambia, commended members of the Alumni for the initiative, saying the move was in the right direction.

She urged members of the association to work closely with all the federations in a bid to improve sponsorship and sponsored retention for the benefit of their respective communities and Gambian children.

On his part, Edrissa Cham, Samaa-Sang and Kaira Nyining Joint Federations manager, stressed the need for members of the association to ensure the establishment of structures in each community association.

This, he added, would help to address issues affecting the development of all the community associations.

Cham called on members of the Alumni to amplify their efforts for the retention of the current sponsored children.

by Saffiatou Colley