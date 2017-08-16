China Reaffirms Commitment to Further Strengthen Relations with Gambia

Following the recent plaque unveiling of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Gambia, the Chinese ambassador to The Gambia has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with The Gambia.

Zhang Jiming who was speaking during a recent interview with journalists at the new embassy complex in Bijilo, affirmed that the relations between the two countries are based on equality and mutual respect.

Ambassador Jiming emphasised that the ties between the two countries fall under the framework of China-Africa and South-South cooperation.

China, he went on, has offered duty-free treatment to goods from Gambians that are exported to China, as well as donated 2500 tons of rice and sent a new Chinese medical team.

The Chinese ambassador also disclosed that Chinese government has doubled its scholarships for Gambians students.

The Chinese diplomat explained that they have offered around 100 short-term training opportunities in China to Gambians, as well as launched a number of youth exchange programmes, among a host of others.

“This marks the enormous progress made in a short span of time in re-establishing the embassy. I am sure the enhanced communication and cooperation, we will deliver more and faster and strength the relationship.” he said.

For his part, Ousainou Darboe, the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad highlighted the importance of the cooperation that binds the two countries, saying The Gambia has already started to benefit a lot from China.

“The ground has already been cleared for the construction of USD50M International conference centre which is a grant for the benefit of the people of the country to be able to host international conferences among other functions. Team of medical doctors are also around to boost the country’s health system. Construction projects are also on the pipeline among which, some have already kicked off. “he stated.

Minister Darboe described the ties between the two countries as a win-win situation and is something that will really help the new government and the entire Gambian populace as a whole.

by Saffiatou Colley