Chinese Medical Team Due in Banjul

The ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Gambia, His Excellency Zhang Jiming has revealed that a Chinese medical team would arrive in The Gambia very soon to exchange expertise with the country’s health department. He said such is an indication that the relationship between the two countries can yield more benefits for both nations.

Speaking at a cocktail reception hosted for Gambian journalists on the African Liberation Day, May 25th, the ambassador said the relationship between the two countries is historically friendly based on two principles, supported by three pillars: One is mutual respect and equality and mutual benefit while the important part of it is Gambia’s respect of the one-China policy and to see Taiwan as part of China.

This One China Policy, according to him, is an international consensus that is recognised by UN conventions which is China’s territorial integrity and that must be respected.

Chinese Medical Cooperation in Africa

Medical cooperation between China and Africa started as early as 1963 when China sent its first medical team to Algeria. With the increase in China’s power and the implementation of the “going-out” strategy, China’s policy towards Africa became the focus of the international community, while for China; South-South cooperation became more significant.

The Gambia like many of its African allies have benefitted from the Chinese medical expertise until 1995, following the 1994 revolution.

Impact of Chinese Medical Cooperation in Africa

China-Africa cooperation has contributed a great deal to the service of African patients, improvement of the public health systems and raising the standard of local medical services.

Resumption of Diplomatic Ties

The Islamic Republic of The Gambia resumed diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 2016 following former President Yahya Jammeh’s announcement of the end to his country’s 18-year relationship with Taiwan which shocked not only Taiwanese officials, but local experts who were aghast and left striving to decipher the sudden move by the former president.

On the side of the media, the Chinese top diplomat told journalists that he was also thinking of coming up with a media exchange programme between the two countries.

by Musa Ndow